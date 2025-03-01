Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Update

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
Shares of HAIVF traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.21. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,940. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$2.92 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.68.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haivision Systems
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.