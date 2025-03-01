Goodwin Investment Advisory Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

