Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

VERV opened at $6.33 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $535.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 65.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1,631.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

