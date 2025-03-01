1,078,773 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,078,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,205,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,716 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,328,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 26.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 214,134 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Advantage by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,914 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Advantage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.67 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
