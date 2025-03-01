iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,910,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.