Dev Ittycheria Sells 8,335 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.48, for a total transaction of $2,229,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,121,799.12. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $2,333,716.65.

On Friday, January 17th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 2,581 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $604,186.29.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $449.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 1.28.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

