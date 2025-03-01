Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $598.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

