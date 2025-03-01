Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $749,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 196.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

