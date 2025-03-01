Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,828 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

