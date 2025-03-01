Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

