QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $263.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.