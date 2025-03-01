2,376 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -187.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.