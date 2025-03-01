Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.8 %

NX opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

