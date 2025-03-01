Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
IVW stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
