Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IVW stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.