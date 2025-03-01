Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 302.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
