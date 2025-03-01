SVB Wealth LLC Buys 106,429 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 296.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,429 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

