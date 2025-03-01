SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 275,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 276,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

