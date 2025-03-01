TD Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,646.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 347,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 327,984 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after buying an additional 187,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 386,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,550,000 after buying an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 330,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

