36,157 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMD opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

