Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Director Buys $12,374.25 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $12,374.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,903.99. This represents a 1.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RF opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 392.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

