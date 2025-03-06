Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises 4.7% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

