Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.