Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

BRLT stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.58. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,993.50. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

