1,690 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Bought by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $18,910,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,751,000. Finally, Cvfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,017,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.