Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $805,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $265.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.