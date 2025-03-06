Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $120.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.



The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

