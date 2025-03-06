Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

