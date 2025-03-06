Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after buying an additional 644,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.04 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.