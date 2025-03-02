Best Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Microsoft are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with very large market capitalizations, typically over $10 billion. These companies are often well-established, financially stable, and considered less risky investments compared to smaller firms, making them popular choices for long-term, conservative portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,840,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,489,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.70.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.03 on Friday, reaching $508.30. 47,549,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,363,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.05 and its 200-day moving average is $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, reaching $241.76. 56,752,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,881,559. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.67.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,824,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,948,834. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.68 and its 200-day moving average is $422.73.

