Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:TVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,129. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

