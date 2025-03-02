Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Declines By 66.7%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Malayan Banking Berhad Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Malayan Banking Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

