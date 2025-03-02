Promising Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, and Alibaba Group are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the consumer retail sector, selling goods and services directly to the public through physical stores or online platforms. These stocks often serve as economic indicators because their performance is closely linked to consumer spending habits and general economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.38 on Friday, hitting $293.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,346,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $316.70.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $241.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,752,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,881,559. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.67.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $397.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,824,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,948,834. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.68 and a 200-day moving average of $422.73.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $212.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,708,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,827,215. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.44 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $12.81 on Friday, hitting $515.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.15 and a 200-day moving average of $463.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $515.37.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $26.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,048.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $982.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $938.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,773,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,593,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

