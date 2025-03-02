British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 158.5% in February

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of British Land stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

