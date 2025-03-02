Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,306. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

