Best Telecom Stocks To Research – March 1st

Broadcom, AT&T, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that operate within the telecommunications industry, providing services such as voice, data, and internet connectivity. These stocks are influenced by regulatory, technological, and competitive factors, reflecting the dynamic nature of communications infrastructure and service delivery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,698,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,044,609. The firm has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 62,486,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,711,543. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $929.56. 1,567,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,131. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,038.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.66.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. 12,432,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723,314. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.43. 5,188,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,841. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.32.

