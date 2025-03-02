WR Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

