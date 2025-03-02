WR Wealth Planners LLC Buys 111 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $263.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $272.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.57 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

