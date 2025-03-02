DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FAASW stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 5,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. DigiAsia has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

DigiAsia Corp. develops an AI embedded finance platform in Southeast Asia. It offers B2B fintech platform for bill payments, supply chain payments, and branchless banking solutions for merchants, partners, and customers; digital wallets; QRIS Payment as a Service; Cash Management system for ERP system that allows users to create a closed-loop cash management system; Digital Product & Billers, which allows users to purchase digital products or pay bills to multiple issuers or billers; and Remittance Product that enables users to transfer funds from their application cash-to-cash, cash-to-account, account-to-cash, and account-to-account.

