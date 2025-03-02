DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
DigiAsia Price Performance
Shares of FAASW stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 5,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. DigiAsia has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
DigiAsia Company Profile
