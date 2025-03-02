Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Grows By 158.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCNCP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,356. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.