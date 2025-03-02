Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Grows By 158.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FCNCP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,356. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
