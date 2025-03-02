Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 109,714 Shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,714 shares during the quarter. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.23% of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF worth $190,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SOF opened at $100.61 on Friday. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58.

About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase and OTC swap agreements with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure SOF was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

