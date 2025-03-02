Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 109,714 Shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,714 shares during the quarter. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.23% of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF worth $190,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA SOF opened at $100.61 on Friday. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58.
About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.