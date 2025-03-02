Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sulzer Stock Performance
Shares of Sulzer stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65.
About Sulzer
