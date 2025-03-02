Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

Shares of Sulzer stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

