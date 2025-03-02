Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $69.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXSY shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

