Fuel Network Price Reaches $0.0129 (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Fuel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuel Network has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and $4.40 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,048,413,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,192,673,087 tokens. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,048,198,546.44472655 with 4,190,452,416.87604223 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.01247989 USD and is up 11.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,845,803.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

