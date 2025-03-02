Atlas Pearls Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ATP)

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and sells south sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

