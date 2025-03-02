Atlas Pearls Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:ATP)

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Atlas Pearls Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Atlas Pearls
