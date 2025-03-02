Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $139.64 and a twelve month high of $205.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

