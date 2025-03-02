Shadow Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.13 Million (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $33.13 million and $1.94 million worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,688.22 or 0.99900712 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,559.90 or 0.99751103 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,058,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shdwdrive.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,058,196 with 161,712,337.6341689 in circulation. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.20911167 USD and is up 8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,947,917.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

