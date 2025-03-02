Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PZA opened at C$13.27 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$326.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.