Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Zacks reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 184.93%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

RPID opened at $3.05 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.