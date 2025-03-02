Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Trading Down 2.7 %
TNABY stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaga Nasional Berhad
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.