Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Trading Down 2.7 %

TNABY stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.