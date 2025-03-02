QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 352,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $147.81 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.